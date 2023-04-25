GRM Networks awards $8,000 in scholarships to area high school seniors

Each year, GRM Networks offers six scholarships to area high school students in Missouri and Iowa through the GRM Networks Scholarship Program. A combined total of $8,000 in scholarships was awarded this year to the following recipients:
- Harley Clutter, Chillicothe R-2 High School, Chillicothe, Missouri – $2,000
- Hunter Ackley, South Harrison R-2 High School, Bethany, Missouri – $1,500
- Aidan Rains, Grundy County R-5 High School, Galt, Missouri – $1,500
- Cassidy Davidson, South Harrison R-2 High School, Bethany, Missouri – $1,000
- Adam Young, Central Decatur Community School District, Leon, Iowa – $1,000
- Grayson McFall, Ridgeway R-5 High School, Ridgeway, Missouri – $1,000
GRM Networks founded the scholarship program in 2016 to support area high school students who wish to further their education. Eligible applicants must be a graduating high school senior with at least a C grade point average and must have a parent or legal guardian who is an active member of GRM Networks. Scholarship recipients will receive their award upon completion of their first college semester and proof of maintaining a 2.0-grade point average.
GRM Networks is a member-owned cooperative that provides communication services to customers located within a 4,500-square-mile area that covers 44 exchanges in Northern Missouri and Southern Iowa.