GRM Networks awards $8,000 in scholarships to area high school seniors

Each year, GRM Networks offers six scholarships to area high school students in Missouri and Iowa through the GRM Networks Scholarship Program. A combined total of $8,000 in scholarships was awarded this year to the following recipients:

Harley Clutter, Chillicothe R-2 High School, Chillicothe, Missouri – $2,000

Hunter Ackley, South Harrison R-2 High School, Bethany, Missouri – $1,500

Aidan Rains, Grundy County R-5 High School, Galt, Missouri – $1,500

Cassidy Davidson, South Harrison R-2 High School, Bethany, Missouri – $1,000

Adam Young, Central Decatur Community School District, Leon, Iowa – $1,000

Grayson McFall, Ridgeway R-5 High School, Ridgeway, Missouri – $1,000

GRM Networks founded the scholarship program in 2016 to support area high school students who wish to further their education. Eligible applicants must be a graduating high school senior with at least a C grade point average and must have a parent or legal guardian who is an active member of GRM Networks. Scholarship recipients will receive their award upon completion of their first college semester and proof of maintaining a 2.0-grade point average.

GRM Networks is a member-owned cooperative that provides communication services to customers located within a 4,500-square-mile area that covers 44 exchanges in Northern Missouri and Southern Iowa.

