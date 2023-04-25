First Impact: Free program teaching parents about Missouri’s graduated driver’s license law to be held in Milan

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A free program to teach parents about Missouri’s graduated driver’s license law will be in Milan next month. First Impact will be held at the Milan Community Center on May 8th from 6 to 7:30 pm.

Retired Conservation Agent Marsha Jones and Livingston County Deputy Mike Claypole will be the speakers. They will provide parents with tools to monitor, coach, and support a new teen driver.

Those interested in attending may register for the May 8th class at this link.

More information is available on the Sullivan County Health Department’s Facebook page. Questions can be directed to 314-302-4542.

Related