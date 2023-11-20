Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra to host annual Winter Concert titled “Christmastime,” on December 9

The Grand River Valley Choir and Orchestra (GRVCO) is set to host its much-anticipated annual Winter Concert, titled “Christmastime,” at the Trenton R-IX Performing Arts Center. This festive event will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 9. Attendees are welcome to arrive when doors open at 2:30 p.m., following the dress rehearsal and photo session.

The GRVCO showcases talented musicians from 14 Missouri communities, including Altamont, Cameron, Chillicothe, Gallatin, Galt, Jamesport, Laredo, Ludlow, Marshall, Pattonsburg, Princeton, St Joseph, Trenton, and Weatherby.

The concert will commence with the GRV Orchestra, conducted by Chris Thomas, performing a series of captivating pieces: “A Festive Overture,” “German Carol Festival,” “The First Noel,” “Gabriel’s Oboe,” and “A Mad Russian’s Christmas.”

Following the orchestra, the GRV Choir, under the direction of Linda Arnold and accompanied by Sonja Wimer, will delight the audience with “Down to the River to Pray,” “For the Beauty of the Earth,” “Winter Wonderland of Snow,” and “This is Jesus.”

The highlight of the evening will be the combined performance of the GRV Choir and Orchestra, featuring “Do You Hear What I Hear” and “Christmastime.”

The GRVCO, a 501(c)(3) organization, operates without sponsors and relies on generous donations. All performances are free, thanks to the Donor’s Club and anonymous contributions at concerts. Information about the Donor’s Club will be available at the event.

This year, the GRiV-CO Board has chosen the Trenton Area Ministerial Alliance Good Samaritan Fund to benefit from the concert’s special collection.

You are invited to join the group on December 9 for an afternoon of music, and the chance to meet the musicians in the THS Commons after the concert. For more details, visit their website and follow them on Facebook.