Obituary & Services: Donna Jean Smith-Elder

Donna Jean Smith-Elder, a longtime resident of Milan, Missouri, passed away at her home on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at the age of 73.

Born on November 30, 1949, in Milan, Donna was the daughter of William Virgil and Olivia Jean (Talbert) Smith. A Milan High School graduate, she dedicated many years of service as a bookkeeper at MFA before her tenure at Sayre and Associates.

On January 23, 1997, Donna married Richard “Dick” Elder, who preceded her in death. Her passing is also preceded by her parents, grandparents Vernon and Sidney (Whitacre) Talbert, Coy, and Sylvia Smith, as well as her brother, Terry Douglas Smith.

Surviving Donna are her brother, Larry David (Phyllis) Smith of Georgia; special cousins Lisa (Jeff) Hatcher, Jean Ann Stannard, and Janet Sayre; along with several nieces, nephews, and other cousins.

An avid bowler in her youth, Donna was also known for her DIY and crafting skills.

A visitation for Donna will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at the Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri.

Memorial contributions in Donna’s honor can be made to the Adair County Humane Society or the American Cancer Society.