Gracey Gordon selected as NCMC’s Outstanding Student for October

Gracey Gordon from Green Castle, Missouri, has been selected as North Central Missouri College’s Outstanding Student for October. Gracey, an A+ student, is a sophomore working toward her Associate in Arts transfer degree. After graduating in May from NCMC, Gracey plans to transfer her associate’s degree to Truman State University to study political science and then go to law school.

Gracey is involved in the Baptist Student Union (BSU), Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), and works as a student worker in the Tutoring Center and Campus Bookstore. Gracey’s favorite class is National Government, with instructor Dr. Sterling Recker. “I have a passion for government and politics,” said Gracey. “I enjoy the class discussions we get to have in Dr. Recker’s class.”

Gracey went on to say, “My favorite thing about NCMC is the family-like atmosphere that makes it feel like a home away from home. At NCMC, you are surrounded by some of the nicest faculty and staff you will ever know. The student body is welcoming, and at the end of the day, you are never alone in your education.”

Each month, a student is nominated by a faculty or staff member to be featured as an Outstanding Student based on their dedication to educational success, attitude toward learning, and hard work in their field and activities.

