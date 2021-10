Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council will consider an ordinance accepting a memorandum of understanding with the Bird Company involving scooters. The council will meet in the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities meeting room on October 11 at 5:30 in the evening.

Other items on the agenda include a hydrology study, potential financing for police and fire projects, and a city administrator search. A closed session is also listed for real estate and employees and/or personnel.

