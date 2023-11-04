Governor Parson announces two judicial appointments

Governor Mike Parson announced judicial appointments to the 12th and 36th Judicial Circuits.

Kathleen Joyce, of Wright City, was appointed as Associate Circuit Judge for Warren County in the 12th Judicial Circuit.

Ms. Joyce is currently the owner of Joyce Law LLC. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice from Lindenwood University and a Juris Doctor from St. Louis University. Ms. Joyce will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Michael S. Wright to the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.

Kacey L. Proctor, of Poplar Bluff, will be appointed as Circuit Judge for the 36th Judicial Circuit.

Mr. Proctor currently serves as the Butler County Prosecuting Attorney. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in philosophy from Southeast Missouri State University and a Juris Doctor from St. Louis University. Mr. Proctor will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Michael M. Pritchett.