Combine in field near Brimson destroyed by fire

A combine harvester was engulfed in flames late Thursday afternoon in a field near Brimson, destroying the agricultural equipment.

The combine, which had been utilized earlier in the day for soybean harvesting, was parked off Northwest 38th Street when the fire broke out. Andy Kidd was identified as the owner of the machinery.

Upon arrival, firefighters from the Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District found the combine fully involved in flames. The cause of the fire remains undetermined as of the latest reports.

The Grundy County firefighters received assistance from the Trenton Fire Department and the Grundy County Ambulance Service. Firefighters were on the scene for approximately 45 minutes to extinguish the fire.