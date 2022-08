Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Galt Board of Aldermen will hold a public tax rate hearing at the city hall on August 10th at 6 pm.

The proposed tax rate for this year is $1 per $100 of assessed valuation. The maximum authorized levy rate is $1.

Galt’s assessed valuation for the current tax year totals $996,029, which is an increase of $137,993 from the prior tax year. The total includes $496,750 for real estate, $371,890 for personal property, and $127,389 for railroad and utility.