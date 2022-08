Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

There will be Polynesian music and dancing at Tropical Tonga Dayz in Trenton this weekend.

The free event will be held at 1858 East Ninth Street in the Eastgate Shopping Center on August 12th from 7 pm to midnight and on August 13th starting at 2 pm. August 12th will also include refreshments, and August 13th will include a Polynesian dinner.

The event will be held by people from Tonga who want to introduce themselves and their culture.

(Image courtesy Encyclopedia Britannica)