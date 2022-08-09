Woman arrested at Chillicothe Correctional Center on charges from Grundy County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an Independence woman at the Chillicothe Correctional Center on August 9th on felony charges from Grundy County.

Forty-nine-year-old Mira Ann Huffman has been charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving amphetamine or methamphetamine. They stem from an alleged January incident.

Bond was set at $15,000 cash only. Special conditions, if a bond is posted, including bond supervision by Cory Coleman of North Missouri Court Services and random urinalysis. She was scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on August 9th.

Court documents accuse Huffman of operating a 2019 Nissan Rogue sport utility vehicle without the consent of the owner.

She allegedly possessed methamphetamine. Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett considers her a prior and persistent drug offender punishable by a sentence to the authorized term of imprisonment for a Class B felony in that she has been convicted of two or more felony offenses related to controlled substances. Those convictions include in Daviess County Circuit Court in September 2003 and in Harrison County Circuit Court in June 2013, both on possession of a controlled substance.

Huffman is also accused of possessing a glass pipe, which was methamphetamine drug paraphernalia, with intent to use it to ingest, inhale, or otherwise introduce into the human body methamphetamine or any of its analogues.