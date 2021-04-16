Galt Board of Aldermen review engineering companies to study improvements to water system

Local News April 16, 2021 KTTN News
Galt, Missouri
The Galt Board of Aldermen on April 14th reviewed the qualifications of engineering companies to do a study to evaluate potential improvements to the water system.

Benton and Associates from Kirksville were chosen. City Clerk Ashley Bonnett reports the company is to present a proposal at the next meeting, and the board will decide whether to go ahead with the company for the study.

Five companies responded to a request for qualifications.

The board does not know how much the study will cost. Partial funding for the study is to be paid for by a Department of Natural Resources grant. Bonnett notes the City of Galt may be eligible for a grant up to $30,000.

The oath of office was given to Mayor Jessica Gannon and Aldermen at Large Sierra Fletchall and Jason Grindstaff. They were incumbents. Their terms will be for two years.

