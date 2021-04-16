Galt Board of Aldermen review engineering companies to study improvements to water system

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Galt Board of Aldermen on April 14th reviewed the qualifications of engineering companies to do a study to evaluate potential improvements to the water system.

Benton and Associates from Kirksville were chosen. City Clerk Ashley Bonnett reports the company is to present a proposal at the next meeting, and the board will decide whether to go ahead with the company for the study.

Five companies responded to a request for qualifications.

The board does not know how much the study will cost. Partial funding for the study is to be paid for by a Department of Natural Resources grant. Bonnett notes the City of Galt may be eligible for a grant up to $30,000.

The oath of office was given to Mayor Jessica Gannon and Aldermen at Large Sierra Fletchall and Jason Grindstaff. They were incumbents. Their terms will be for two years.

