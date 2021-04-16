Grundy County Sheriff reports arrest of Trenton man on multiple allegations; two others arrested on probation violation

Reddit Share Pin Share 6 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on April 15th on multiple allegations.

Thirty-six-year-old Edwin Floyd Gordy IV has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and the misdemeanors of possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia—prior drug offense, and operate a vehicle on highway without a valid license—first offense. Bond is $7,500 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on April 27th.

Court documents accuse Gordy of possessing less than 10 grams of marijuana and a pipe, which was drug paraphernalia, on April 14th. He is also accused of operating a motor vehicle on Southwest 30th Avenue during a time he did not have a valid operator’s license.

Court information indicates Gordy was convicted in Shelby County Circuit Court in September 2010 of two counts of distribution/delivery/manufacture/produce or attempt to possess with intent to distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce a controlled substance. That was on a change of venue from Adair County.

The sheriff’s office also reports the arrest of two area residents on April 15th on probation violations.

Bond is $10,000 cash only for 43-year-old John Ervin Peterson of Spickard. His original charge was felony tampering with a motor vehicle—first degree.

Thirty-seven-year-old Timothy Nguyen of Trenton posted a bond of $5,000, 10% cash approved. His original charges were possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia—amphetamine or methamphetamine.

Peterson and Nguyen are scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on May 13th.

Related