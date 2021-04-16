One injured in crash on Highway 13

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

No injuries were reported for a Bethany woman involved in a two-sports utility vehicle accident in Johnson County on April 15th in which a Warrensburg woman was injured.

Twenty-four-year-old Laranda McFadden was one of the drivers. A private vehicle transported the other driver, 53-year-old Christina Allen, to the Western Missouri Medical Center with what were described as minor injuries.

The SUVs traveled south on Highway 13, and McFadden’s vehicle approached Allen’s vehicle at a high rate of speed. McFadden’s SUV ran off the road at Northwest 435th Road, returned to the road, struck the other SUV, and came to a controlled stop in an adjacent driveway. Allen’s vehicle ran off the road and came to rest in a ditch.

McFadden’s SUV was totaled, and Allen’s vehicle received extensive damage. The Patrol notes both drivers wore seat belts.

