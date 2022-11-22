Gallatin Seventh-Day Adventist Church to host religious liberty seminar

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A man from the Chicago area will be the speaker at a religious liberty seminar at the Gallatin Seventh-Day Adventist Church located at 1207 S Clay Street.

Timothy Casey will speak at “Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness” on November 26th.

The event will start at 9:45 in the morning by looking at the founding of the United States through Bible prophecy. There will be an emphasis on the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Gettysburg Address. Daniel 11 and the Seven Trumpets will be discussed at 11 o’clock.

A study to be discussed on November 26th at 2 p.m. will examine the teachings and mindset from the French Revolution and look at Romans 1:15 through 32.

The Gallatin Seventh-Day Adventist Church notes Casey has a passion for Bible prophecy, current events, and personal liberties given by the Creator.