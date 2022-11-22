Wright Memorial physician clinics and NCMC Athletic Department to host Toy Drive

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group, Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic, and North Central Missouri College Athletic Department are partnering together to host a toy drive that will benefit children in Grundy and Mercer counties. The toy drive will begin on Monday, November 28, and ends on Thursday, December 15.

“We are so excited to partner with our friends in the NCMC Athletic Department to collect toys and bring some joy to some local kids this holiday season,” said Shane Lynch, practice manager at Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic. “We hope to make this an annual tradition for our community.”

The event will benefit children ages 2-17 years old. Toys will be donated to the Department of Social Services Children’s Division and Trenton Kiwanis Club for distribution. For health and safety concerns, only new toys will be accepted. Specific wish list items include Pokémon cards, puzzles, books, board games, makeup, Legos, a fishing pole, toy trucks, baby dolls/Barbies, and Marvel comic books, among other items.

Toys will be collected at three locations: NCMC’s Ketcham Community Center in Trenton, Wright Memorial Physicians’ Group in Trenton, and Saint Luke’s Mercer County Clinic in Princeton. Additionally, attendees to the NCMC Pirates basketball games on Monday, December 5, and Wednesday, December 7, at the Ketcham Community Center will receive one free admission for every toy (minimum $5 in value) donated at the entry to the game.

“I am very excited to continue working with different organizations in the community to help bring some Christmas joy to kids in our area,” said Nathan Gamet, Athletic Director, of North Central Missouri College. “We hope to see a lot of fans come out to support the kids with toy donations during our games on December 5 and December 7. We want to thank our partners for allowing us to be a part of this special event.”

For questions about the toy drive, contact Shane Lynch at 660-358-5750.