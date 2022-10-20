Gallatin R-5 Board of Education offers employment positions during closed session

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education offered positions during a closed session on October 18th.

Taylor Cornett was offered the assistant middle school boy’s basketball coaching position. Kim Ness was offered a cook position.

During the regular meeting, Safe Defend Representative Craig Deaver gave a presentation on school safety.

Superintendent Doctor Justin Collins gave the Vocational and Family Career and Community Leaders of America report. He also presented the district’s Annual Performance Review.

Amy Holder gave a presentation on the Gallatin Community Teachers Association.