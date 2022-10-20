Driver and 4 year old injured in crash south of Clark

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports two Clark residents sustained minor injuries in an accident involving a Brookfield man one mile south of Clark Wednesday afternoon, October 19th.

The driver of a pickup truck, 31-year-old Jennifer Baier, and a four-year-old boy who was a passenger, both of Clark, were taken by ambulance to University Hospital. No injuries were reported for the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 41-year-old Matthew Mauzey of Brookfield.

Both vehicles traveled south on Highway 63 before the pickup allegedly pulled into the path of the SUV, and the SUV collided with the pickup.

The truck received moderate damage and the SUV extensive damage. Mauzey wore a seat belt and the child was secured in a safety seat. It is unknown if Baier wore a seat belt.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office and Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash.