Various activities are planned for Mercer’s “Christmas on the Square” in December. The event will be held on December 3rd from 5 to 8 pm.

There will be Christmas lighting, an outdoor Christmas market, a gingerbread display, and Christmas crafts. Santa Claus will be there and he will bring his toy shop.

Hot chocolate, cookies, and food vendors will be available in Mercer on December 3rd.