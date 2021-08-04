Gallatin man transported to hospital after crashing west of Stewartsville

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Gallatin man was taken to a hospital following a single-vehicle rollover accident Wednesday morning four miles west of Stewartsville.

Fifty-six-year-old Jeffery McNickle of Gallatin received minor injuries, and emergency medical services took him to the Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph.

The sports utility vehicle was westbound when it traveled off the north side of Highway 36, struck a department of transportation sign, the embankment, and overturned, coming to rest upside down on the highway.

Extensive damage was reported to the vehicle, and the report indicates he was using a seat belt.

Related