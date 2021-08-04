Three Missouri State Parks to hold public meetings on Saturday, August 14

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Missouri State Parks near Laclede, Macon, and Kirksville have public information meetings coming up on Saturday, August 14, 2021.

Pershing State Park along Highway 130 in Linn County has a 7 o’clock meeting that night in the campground amphitheater.

Long Branch State Park in Macon county has a 4 o’clock meeting at the north shelter house, located on the beach and marina.

West of Kirksville, Thousand Hills State Park on Highway 157 has the public informational meeting at 1 o’clock at the point shelter house.

At each location, park staff will present information and answer questions from the public. The meetings allow the public to learn the current status and future plans for the state park and/or historic site.

The Missouri Division of State Parks reports social distancing will be encouraged and asks visitors to be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

