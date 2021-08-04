NCMC Nursing Instructor Lisa Kauten selected for NCLEX Exam Writing Panel

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College Nursing Instructor, Lisa Kauten, was recently selected to participate on the National Council of State Boards of Nursing NCLEX NGN-PN Item Writing Panel. Lisa recently participated on a panel with other qualified nursing professionals to help develop the NCLEX-PN exam.

The NCSBN develops the NCLEX exam to test the competency of nursing school graduates and determines if it is safe for an individual to begin practice as a nurse. NCSBN recruits qualified nurses to serve on the NCLEX-RN and NCLEX-PN examination development panels, including item writing and item review panels. Individuals selected for this panel are integral in the examination development process.

To learn more about NCMC Nursing programs, visit the North Central Missouri College website or contact the Nursing Department at 660-359-3948.

