Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve ordinances

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved ordinances regarding chickens and duties and fees for a Sexton at the city cemetery at its meeting Monday evening.

A Sexton is an officer of a church, congregation, or synagogue charged with the maintenance of its buildings and/or the surrounding graveyard.

The first ordinance authorized the keeping of chickens in residential districts subject to certain requirements. Those requirements include keeping up to 12 mature chickens and chickens being confined within a secure outdoor enclosed area, which includes a covered, ventilated, and predator-resistant chicken coop.

The second ordinance added sections to the city code establishing duties and fees for a sexton at the city cemetery. Alderman John Whitfield requested an update on the City of Gallatin’s website. Administrator Tony Stonecypher will follow up with the website designer.

Mayor Barb Ballew reported the city will not have a 4th of July event at the park this year.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported South Prospect has been chipped and sealed. He said the chipper ran well, and crews will sweep the street for loose gravel and noted the chipper has cost $4,000 in total. Morey said crews plan to chip seal James Street with leftover oil as cold mix was delivered, and pothole patching has started.

Morey reported there was a chlorine problem at the pool, and it had to be closed one day. He said the lime feeder had a clogged pipe that will require routine maintenance.

