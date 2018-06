The Chillicothe Police Department reports a road closure later this month for the North Missouri Center for Youth and Families 5K Glow Run and Block Party.

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples says roadblocks will be in place the night of June 30th from 5 to 11 o’clock on Locust from Third to Second Street as well as at Elm and Third, Polk and Locust, Polk and Elm, and Calhoun and Locust.

