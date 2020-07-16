Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve ordinances and are presented reports from departments

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen accepted several ordinances this week. One authorized the city entering into an equipment lease agreement with the Friends of Gallatin. Another approved an electric franchise with Farmers’ Electric Cooperative, Incorporated.

A third authorized the city entering into a service contract agreement with the Missouri Rural Water Association to conduct sewer smoke testing. Public Works Director Mark Morey reported crews hung door hangers for sewer smoke testing. Crews plan to complete testing on Park, East Mill, and West Mill.

The board approved purchasing a used standby natural gas generator for the new water plant if the generator is compatible with the water plant’s electrical system.

The water tower was washed. The board requested the tower be painted with white paint instead of changing the color.

Morey reported roof repairs are almost complete at the power plant. Piping needs to be run to divert water on the south side of the plant. He said that heavy rains while the roof was off destroyed the drop ceiling and sheetrock in the break room. Morey provided estimates to remodel the break room, and the board agreed to move forward with the renovations.

The street crew resurfaced with hot mix Swope Street by the old water plant and power plant. The plan to resurface the last block of East Grand and then complete a chip/seal surface on all of East Grand. Additional streets will receive chip/seal if chips and oil are still available.

Dust control has been sprayed on the gravel road by the sewer plant. Crews have also been painting the building.

The street department is still accepting applications for an equipment operator.

Morey and City Administrator Lance Rains attended a Missouri Public Utility Alliance round table meeting. MPUA will eventually change its method of billing cities, which will cause cities to adopt a similar billing structure to their customers. This will ultimately require cities to install an advanced metering infrastructure metering system to help support billing. Rains will work with MPUA for AMI financing options.

The board approved the 2020 Semi-Annual Financial Review.

Rains reported there was an incident at the pool last week resulting in an injury.

He will submit an application for the State Farm Grant Contest this week.

The board reviewed Public Water Supply District Number 2’s water usage for the past two years. Alderman Steve Evans requested additional water expense reports.

Shelby Berkemeier with North Central Missouri Business Facilitation told the board she is the new facilitator to help new businesses in six surrounding counties. She will assist businesses by connecting them to individuals and organizations for free.

The board entered into a closed session to discuss employee matters.

