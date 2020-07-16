Robert Shiflett enters “Guilty” plea, waives formal arraignment in Caldwell County court

A Brookfield man accused of driving the wrong way at a high speed on U. S. Highway 36 in December waived formal arraignment and entered a plea of guilty in Division One of Caldwell County Circuit Court Thursday, July 16th.

Online court information shows the prosecutor dismissed two counts for 58-year-old Robert Shiflett. In exchange for his pleas of guilty, the prosecution recommended to the court that he be sentenced to the Missouri Division of Adult Institutions for two years each on the felonies of driving while intoxicated—persistent and resisting arrest, detention, or stop by fleeing—creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death to any person.

A sentencing assessment report was waived, sentencing was held, and allocution was granted to Shiflett. He was sentenced to a facility to the Missouri Department of Corrections for two years on each count. The sentences are to run consecutively to each other and all other sentences.

Shiflett was ordered to pay all court costs, and civil judgment was ordered against him for the Crime Victims Fund of $10.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox previously reported a chase began on U. S. 36 west of Wheeling when a vehicle jumped the median. A probable cause statement from the Highway Patrol says the vehicle driven by Shiflett was checked going 108 miles per hour, was observed crossing the center line several times, failed to stop for an emergency vehicle, and was driven recklessly with disregard for other motorists.

The pursuit ended in Caldwell County. No injuries were reported from the incident.

