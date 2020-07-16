Abnormally dry conditions persist within the Green Hills Region

The newest U. S. Drought Monitor map of Missouri shows more than half of the state was either abnormally dry or experiencing moderate drought as of the morning of Tuesday, July 14th. The 51.32% was a jump from 11.04% of the state that was either abnormally dry or had moderate drought last week.

This week’s information was assembled before significant rain on the morning of Wednesday, July 15th. The Drought Monitor information is assembled each Tuesday and released each Thursday.

The newest map shows abnormally dry conditions in the Green Hills area existed in all of Caldwell and Livingston counties and the majority of Linn and Grundy counties. Abnormally dry conditions also existed in about the southern half of Harrison County; very northern, eastern, and southern portions of Daviess County; southeastern and southwestern corners of Sullivan County; and northeastern portion of Putnam County. Other area counties experiencing abnormally dry conditions included all or parts of Gentry, DeKalb, Clinton, Ray, Carroll, Chariton, Macon, Adair, and Schuyler.

There was moderate drought in 1.76% of Missouri as of Tuesday morning, which was an increase from last week’s 1.58%. Areas experiencing moderate drought were in the west central and southwest portions of the state.

