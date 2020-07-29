Gallatin Board of Aldermen approve ordinance, review city dump abuse issues

The Gallatin Board of Aldermen approved several ordinances the evening of Monday, July 27th.

One ordinance involved establishing a procedure to disclose potential conflicts of interest and substantial interests for certain municipal officials. Another authorized a solid waste contract with Rapid Removal. There was also an ordinance appointed Julia Filley as the city prosecutor at a rate of $100 per hour.

The board accepted Critter Control’s estimate for bat removal from the Gallatin City Hall for $1,000.

Park Board appointments were approved. They included Nina Chadwick and Miranda Ball.

The board was not interested in the small business loans available in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alderman Dan Lockridge recommended scheduling a special meeting with the Daviess County Public Water Supply District Number 2 to discuss the current water rate.

Public Works Director Mark Morey reported residents are still trying to abuse the city dump by leaving yard waste outside of the gate and choosing to go around the gate. Restricted hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays will continue. Appointments will need to be scheduled through the Gallatin City Hall.

Morey said roof repairs are complete at the electric plant and came within the bid amount. The cabinets and HVAC system for the electric plant break room have been ordered and are to be delivered in August.

Crews completed smoke testing on Park, Corrine, Mill, and Daviess streets as well as at the Industrial Park. The results are being reviewed, and crews are to notify residents of problems and/or perform additional testing to help resolve sewer problems identified during testing.

Police Chief Mark Richards submitted an activity report. It included five code issues and five dogs in the pound.

Board President Carol Walker presented a proclamation on behalf of the City of Gallatin to the family of the late Larry “Curley” Johnson stating the city’s sympathy. It also thanked and showed appreciation for his years of service as an alderman and an advocate for the city.

