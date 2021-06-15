Fugitive from Livingston County arrested in Iowa

June 15, 2021
Extradited
A fugitive from Livingston County has been arrested in Union County, Iowa.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 25-year-old Casey Scott Welch of Jefferson City was arrested on a Livingston County warrant for alleged failure to appear in court on two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond was set at $20,000.

Welch was arrested on the case July 14, 2020, and released from jail on bond July 17, 2020. The sheriff’s office had been looking for him since his release.

Cox explains that after Welch is extradited to Missouri, his office will serve him with three additional Livingston County arrest warrants for alleged misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and misdemeanor driving while revoked or suspended.

