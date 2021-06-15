Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County 4-H and FFA Fair near Chillicothe will include multiple activities in July.

Activities will start with an archery shoot on July 5th.

BB/pellet and small bore, muzzleloader, and western heritage shoots will be held at the Beck Home on July 6th.

A truck and tractor pull will be held at the Litton Ag Science Center on July 9th at 6:30 in the evening. The event will include the running of two tracks and two sleds. Admission will cost $15. Children 10 years old and younger will be admitted for free.

July 10th will include fashion revue judging and queen and princess interviews.

A shotgun shoot, the queen coronation, style show modeling, and a country jamboree will be held on July 11th. Free-will donations will be accepted for the jamboree.

July 12th’s schedule includes a broiler chicken show, fishing at the Litton Pond, and Achievement Night.

Poultry and breeding swine shows will be held on July 13th. A blacksmithing demonstration is also planned.

Rabbit, market swine, and horse shows will be held on July 14th as well as a dance sponsored by the 4-H Council.

July 15th will include goat, dairy goat, sheep, dairy, breeding cattle, feeder calves, and steer shows. There will also be 4-H demonstrations and the 4-H Entrepreneurship Market, an ice cream social sponsored by the 4-H Foundation, and a super teen contest.

The schedule for the Livingston County 4-H and FFA Fair for July 16th includes a Farm Bureau breakfast, seat belt safety sponsored by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and a Missouri State Fire Marshal demonstration. There will also be a bucket calf show, livestock judging contest, blood drive coordinated by the Livingston County 4-H Council, an appreciation picnic, and a market animals sale.

