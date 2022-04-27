Freightliner crash near Bucklin closes Highway 36 due to chemical spill

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Moody, Texas man sustained minor injuries when a Freightliner ran off the road near Bucklin on Wednesday morning April 27, losing its load of hazardous liquid waste.

An ambulance transported 68-year-old Henry Bowman to the Pershing Memorial Hospital.

The Freightliner traveled east on Highway 36 before going off the road one-half mile west of Bucklin, striking a guardrail, and hitting a railroad bridge abutment.

The Missouri Department of Transportation reported Highway 36 was closed just east of Marceline due to the crash involving the big rig. The Freightliner struck a railroad bridge abutment causing the hazardous materials to spill, which were different types of chemical waste. MoDOT crews assisted the patrol at the scene, while traffic was diverted eastbound at Highway 5. MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map indicates the passing lane of Highway 36 is open, but the driving lane will remain closed overnight.

The truck driver wore a seat belt and extensive damage was reported to the vehicle.

The Patrol was assisted by the Linn County Sheriff’s Department, Bucklin Fire Department, Linn County Ambulance, and Department of Natural Resources.