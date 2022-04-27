Audio: Serve Mercer County sets Saturday as target for project work

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Serve Mercer County will be held on April 30th after being postponed by a week due to anticipated poor weather conditions on April 23rd.

Volunteers will meet at the Princeton United Methodist Church on April 30th at 8:30 in the morning. A light breakfast will be served before volunteers are assigned locations to work on projects throughout Mercer County.

Abner Neill is the Princeton First Baptist Church pastor and Mercer County Ministerial Alliance president. He says Serve Mercer County is the culmination of a vision God gave him many years ago. Neighbors come together to help each other.

Neill mentions Matt Krohn, who is a Serve Mercer County volunteer.

Neill says everyone who has been helped by past projects has been grateful.

Neill comments that Serve Mercer County is held in the spring and fall. One time was missed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says there will likely be about 20 projects started on April 30th. Some will require more than one day and will be completed in the near future.

Krohn says donors have given enough to cover projects. He also serves on the Mercer County Area Development Board, and the board applied for a grant through Great Western Bank in Princeton. He notes the board received a “significant” grant, and funds are made available through Serve Mercer County to assist with materials and supplies.

Neill says most tools are provided by volunteers or leaders, but sometimes homeowners provide tools and multiple organizations have helped with the event.

Amish community members have also participated.

Krohn says volunteers can be identified by their neon yellow t-shirts.

Past volunteers are encouraged to wear their Serve Mercer County t-shirts. Some shirts will be available on April 30th. There is a suggested donation of $10 to help offset some of the operating expenses, but the donation is not required.

Neill notes some “very skilled” volunteers lead most of the construction projects. He says everyone can serve in some way.

Neill reports businesses have made donations of food, water, and money to offset some projects. He acknowledges that many local businesses encourage employees to be a part of Serve Mercer County.

Lunch will be provided for volunteers on April 30th. Volunteers can come to the Princeton United Methodist Church to eat, or meals will be taken to work sites.

Neill says volunteers have to sign a participation waiver saying they assume risks associated with projects. Homeowners also assume risks for work done. He notes that efforts are made for everyone to be safe and to make sure volunteers do a quality job.

Volunteers can find forms to sign up by going to servemercercounty.com or the event’s Facebook page. The forms can be sent back via email or dropped off at the Princeton United Methodist or First Baptist churches. Individuals can also come to the United Methodist Church on the morning of April 30th to fill out forms.

Project forms are available on the Serve Mercer County website as well. Krohn says committee members and past volunteers also reach out to neighbors and others who they think might need something done. They can assist with filling out forms.