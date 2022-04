Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Greencastle man in Adair County on Wednesday morning, April 27th.

Forty-six-year-old James Vanvelzer had a felony Adair County warrant for alleged assault. He was also accused of felony possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Vanvelzer was taken to the Adair County Jail where he was to be held on no bond.