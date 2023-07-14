Four companies invest nearly $6 million, creating up to 31 jobs in north Missouri

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Department of Economic Development partnered with four companies throughout Fiscal Year 2023 to assist them with expansion and job creation that is helping Missourians prosper in the state’s northern region. In total, the companies are investing nearly $6 million and creating up to 31 jobs.

“It’s exciting to see quality employers investing and creating jobs in Missouri’s north region,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Our dedication to strengthening infrastructure and developing our workforce is encouraging business growth statewide. We look forward to these companies’ continued success as they benefit their local communities while improving the lives of Missourians and their families.”

AAIM Datacenters, Inc., a company that builds custom-suited data centers matching organizations’ needs, is establishing in Moberly, investing $4 million and creating 10 new jobs. New positions will pay an average salary higher than the county average.

MTM Analytics, a data processing company, is establishing in Moberly, investing $637,000 and creating 2 new jobs. New positions will pay an average salary higher than the county average.

SPRE Commercial Group, Inc., a cryptocurrency mining company, is establishing in Montgomery City, investing $950,000 and creating 9 new jobs. New positions will pay an average salary higher than the county average.

Tri-Tech Automation, a full-service control systems integrator, in Moscow Mills, investing $360,000 and creating 10 new jobs. New positions will pay an average salary higher than the county average.

“The north region’s economic growth is great news for its workforce and our state as a whole,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Supporting businesses is absolutely vital to our mission of helping Missourians prosper. We’re grateful for all our partners who work alongside us to bring more opportunities to communities statewide.”

The Regional Engagement Division, established in 2019, is dedicated to business development statewide through collaboration with local partners. The division ensures economic development solutions are targeted to each of the state’s unique regions – both urban and rural. In Fiscal Year 2023, DED contributed to the completion of more than 100 business projects associated with the creation of more than 8,000 jobs and more than $2.3 billion in investment.

“We’re thrilled to see these companies thriving in the state’s northern region and creating new possibilities for its communities,” said Lori Becklenberg, Director of the Division of Regional Engagement. “Regional Engagement team members work hard throughout the state to deliver solutions for economic growth. It’s always rewarding to see the benefits that each project provides for Missourians statewide.”

Related