Three companies invest more than $65 million, creating up to 272 jobs in central Missouri

The Department of Economic Development (DED) is proud to have partnered with three companies throughout Fiscal Year 2023 to assist them with expansion and job creation that is helping Missourians prosper in the central region. In total, the companies are investing more than $65 million and creating up to 272 jobs.

“It’s exciting to see quality employers investing and creating jobs right here in central Missouri,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Our dedication to strengthening infrastructure and developing our workforce is encouraging business growth statewide. We look forward to these companies’ continued success as they benefit their local communities while improving the lives of Missourians and their families.”

Altasciences, a full-service drug development company, is expanding its Sinclair Research Center in Auxvasse, investing $65 million and creating 209 jobs. New positions will pay an average salary higher than the county average.

GME Supply, North America’s premier outfitter of fall protection, safety equipment, power tools, and gear for men and women of industry, is expanding in Columbia, creating 60 new jobs. New positions will pay an average salary higher than the county average.

Midwest Dock Blocks, a concrete dock block manufacturer, is establishing itself in Salisbury, investing $540,000 and creating 3 jobs.

“Central Missouri’s economic growth is great news for the region, its workforce, and our state as a whole,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Supporting businesses is absolutely vital to our mission of helping Missourians prosper. We’re grateful for all our partners who work alongside us to bring more opportunities to communities statewide.”

The Regional Engagement Division, established in 2019, is dedicated to business development statewide through collaboration with local partners. The division ensures economic development solutions are targeted to each of the state’s unique regions – both urban and rural. In Fiscal Year 2023, DED contributed to the completion of more than 100 business projects associated with the creation of more than 8,000 jobs and more than $2.3 billion in investment.

“We’re thrilled to see these companies thriving in our central region and creating new possibilities for local communities,” said Lori Becklenberg, Director of the Division of Regional Engagement. “Regional Engagement team members work hard throughout the state to deliver solutions for economic growth. It’s always rewarding to see the benefits that each project provides for Missourians statewide.”

