Eleven companies invest approximately $91 million, creating up to 704 jobs in the St. Louis region

The Department of Economic Development partnered with 11 companies throughout Fiscal Year 2023 to assist them with expansion and job creation that is helping Missourians prosper in the St. Louis region. In total, the companies are investing approximately $91 million and creating up to 704 jobs.

“It’s exciting to see quality employers investing and creating jobs in the St. Louis area,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Our dedication to strengthening infrastructure and developing our workforce is encouraging business growth statewide. We look forward to these companies’ continued success as they benefit their local communities while improving the lives of Missourians and their families.”

Arch Precision, a manufacturer of metal components and light assembly, is establishing in Earth City, investing $15.5 million and creating 34 new jobs.

Curio Holdings MO, a producer of medical and adult-use cannabis products, is establishing in Maryland Heights, investing $44 million and creating 225 new jobs.

Icon Aviation Solutions, a company specializing in aircraft interior refurbishment and manufacturing, is expanding its facility in Chesterfield, investing $1.25 million and creating 140 new jobs. New positions will pay an average salary higher than the county average.

Messey Engineering, a design and consulting firm of consumer packaged goods automated packaging equipment, is establishing in St. Louis, investing $150,000 and creating 10 new jobs.

MilliporeSigma, the life science business of Germany’s Merck KGaA in the U.S. and Canada, offers one of the broadest portfolios in the life science industry for scientists and products for pharmaceutical development and manufacturing. The company is expanding its facility in St. Louis, investing more than $6 million and creating 20 new jobs.

Missouri Metals, a leading manufacturer of components and assemblies for the aerospace industry, is relocating to a facility in Wentzville, investing $9.8 million and creating 20 new jobs. New positions will pay an average salary higher than the county average.

Ocelot Consulting, a technology consulting company, is expanding its facility in Creve Coeur, creating 100 new jobs. New positions will pay an average salary higher than the county average.

ParaVita LLC, the owner of Stone Ledge Distillery, a new micro-distillery, is establishing in Gray Summit, investing $6.8 million and creating 40 new jobs. New positions will pay an average salary higher than the county average.

Rapid Response, a transportation provider specializing in full truckloads, less than full truckloads, local deliveries, home deliveries, and home appliance and furniture services, is expanding its facility in Wentzville, creating 10 new jobs.

Transland, a premier transportation company recognized as the Best Fleet to Drive For in 2023, is expanding its operations in O’Fallon, creating 15 new jobs. New positions will pay an average salary higher than the county average.

Verità Telecommunications Corporation, a telecommunications contractor that offers a one-stop shop for designing, engineering, and permitting, is establishing itself in High Ridge, investing $6.5 million and creating 90 new jobs. New positions will pay an average salary higher than the county average.

“The St. Louis area’s economic growth is great news for the region, its workforce, and our state as a whole,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Supporting businesses is absolutely vital to our mission of helping Missourians prosper. We’re grateful for all our partners who work alongside us to bring more opportunities to communities statewide.”

The Regional Engagement Division, established in 2019, is dedicated to business development statewide through collaboration with local partners. The division ensures economic development solutions are targeted to each of the state’s unique regions – both urban and rural. In Fiscal Year 2023, DED contributed to the completion of more than 100 business projects associated with the creation of more than 8,000 jobs and more than $2.3 billion in investment.

“We’re thrilled to see these companies thriving in the St. Louis area and creating new possibilities for the region,” said Lori Becklenberg, Director of the Division of Regional Engagement. “Regional Engagement team members work hard throughout the state to deliver solutions for economic growth. It’s always rewarding to see the benefits that each project provides for Missourians statewide.”

