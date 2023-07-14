Sixteen companies invest nearly $100 million, creating up to 654 jobs in the Kansas City region

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Department of Economic Development partnered with 16 companies throughout Fiscal Year 2023 to assist them with expansion and job creation that is helping Missourians prosper in the Kansas City region. In total, the companies are investing nearly $100 million and creating up to 654 jobs.

“It’s exciting to see quality employers investing and creating jobs in the Kansas City area,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Our dedication to strengthening infrastructure and developing our workforce is encouraging business growth statewide. We look forward to these companies’ continued success as they benefit their local communities while improving the lives of Missourians and their families.”

Black & McDonald, a utility service provider that safely delivers high-quality engineering, construction, and technical solutions, is relocating its corporate headquarters in Kansas City, investing more than $5 million and creating at least 75 new jobs.

Boise Cascade, a leading manufacturer and distributor of building materials, is expanding its facility in Kansas City, making a significant investment and creating 60 new jobs.

Brown Industries, a production CNC manufacturer of precision machined components made of metal, plastic, and other materials, is expanding its facility in Kansas City, investing $100,000 and creating 2 new jobs.

Burger & Brown Engineering, which designs and manufactures custom parts, automate manufacturing processes, and provides custom injection molding for electric presses, is expanding its facility in Grandview, investing $150,000 and creating 14 new jobs.

Cold Solutions at Rush Creek, a new public refrigerated warehouse and cold-chain logistics provider, is expanding its facility in Liberty, investing $6 million and creating 63 jobs. New positions will pay an average salary higher than the county average.

Emery Sapp and Sons, a 100-percent employee-owned contractor that delivers complex civil projects with innovative infrastructure solutions, is expanding its facility in Kansas City, investing $100,000 and creating 15 new jobs. New positions will pay an average salary higher than the county average.

FirstService Residential, a provider of residential property management services, is expanding its location in Kansas City, investing $300,000 and creating 40 jobs.

Hampel Oil, a distributor of petroleum-based lubricants and fuels, is moving its operations to a new facility in Kansas City, investing $6.4 million and creating 2 new jobs within the first year, with the potential of bringing dozens of new jobs over the next decade.

Let It Fly Media, a digital content agency that specializes in visual storytelling, building brands, and driving content worldwide, is expanding its location in Kansas City, investing $250,000 and creating 11 new jobs.

Magna International, a leading global automotive supplier, is expanding its seating division in Excelsior Springs, creating 125 new jobs. New positions will pay an average salary higher than the county average.

Niagara Bottling, a leading, family-owned beverage manufacturer, is expanding its facility in Kansas City, investing $40 million and creating 23 new jobs.

Serviam Care Network, PBC, is building an ecosystem of technology and services that allows senior living communities to thrive within a value-based care system. Serviam has raised $10 million in seed capital and, within the next five years, anticipates creating at least 70 new jobs.

ServiceMaster DSI, a provider of residential and commercial disaster restoration services, is investing $88,000 in a new facility in Kansas City, creating 90 new jobs. New positions will pay an average salary higher than the county average.

True Level Investments, a medical marijuana cultivator, is expanding its location in Kansas City, investing $18 million and creating at least 12 new jobs.

UbeCube, a manufacturer of collapsible storage crate products, is expanding its facility in Grandview, investing at least $900,000 and creating 17 new jobs.

Unite Private Networks, a telecommunications service provider, is expanding its facility in Kansas City, investing $3 million and creating 35 new jobs.

“The Kansas City area’s economic growth is great news for the region, its workforce, and our state as a whole,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Supporting businesses is absolutely vital to our mission of helping Missourians prosper. We’re grateful for all our partners who work alongside us to bring more opportunities to communities statewide.”

The Regional Engagement Division, established in 2019, is dedicated to business development statewide through collaboration with local partners. The division ensures economic development solutions are targeted to each of the state’s unique regions – both urban and rural. In Fiscal Year 2023, DED contributed to the completion of more than 100 business projects associated with the creation of more than 8,000 jobs and more than $2.3 billion in investment.

“We’re thrilled to see these companies thriving in the Kansas City area and creating new possibilities for the region,” said Lori Becklenberg, Director of the Division of Regional Engagement. “Regional Engagement team members work hard throughout the state to deliver solutions for economic growth. It’s always rewarding to see the benefits that each project provides for Missourians statewide.”

