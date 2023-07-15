Mercer County Fair officials announce the winners of recently held livestock shows

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Mercer County Fair livestock shows showcase the best of the region’s sheep, dairy goats, and meat goats. Participants from various towns and even entries from southern Iowa gathered to exhibit their prized animals.

Here are the winners in each category:

Sheep Results:

Grand Champion Ram: Jordann Doty from Maryville, MO.

Reserve Champion Ram: Treyton Trent from Unionville, MO.

Grand Champion Ewe: Jordann Doty from Maryville, MO.

Reserve Champion Ewe: Sammie Blanchard from Lucerne, MO.

Grand Champion Market Lamb: Jordann Doty from Maryville, MO.

Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Wyatt Vogel from Lineville, IA.

Mercer County Performance:

Grand Champion: Wyatt Vogel.

Reserve Champion: McKenna Sticken.

Showmanship Results:

Senior Showman: Sammie Blanchard from Lucerne, MO.

Junior Showman: Jordann Doty from Maryville, MO.

Adult Showman: Marcie Davis from Princeton, MO.

Dairy Goat Results:

Grand Champion Dairy Buck: Calvin Ruiz from Unionville, MO.

Grand Champion Dairy Doe: Lucas Payne from Unionville, MO.

Reserve Champion Dairy Doe: Calvin Ruiz from Unionville, MO.

Grand Champion Dairy Wether: Calvin Ruiz from Unionville, MO.

Reserve Champion Dairy Wether: Lucas Payne from Unionville, MO.

Meat Goat Results:

Grand Champion Doe: Brenna Whitlow from Queen City, MO.

Reserve Champion Doe: Ethan Ryals from Unionville, MO.

Grand Champion Market Wether: Brenna Whitlow from Queen City, MO.

Reserve Champion Market Wether: Brecca Thornhill from Clark, MO.

Showmanship Results:

Senior Showman: Brenna Whitlow from Queen City, MO.

Junior Showman: Jordann Doty from Maryville, MO.

Adult Showman: Nacala Berndt.

