Four area residents arrested over the weekend

Trenton resident Shawn Alan Wells was arrested Friday on a felony charge of stealing as well as a warrant for alleged failure to appear in court on a previous charge.

The 37-year-old faces charges of appropriating a refrigerator and a cook stove that were described as the property, on April 7th, belonging to Sarah Holtclaw. Bond was set at $10,000 and according to other information, Wells allegedly failed to appear in court April 10th on a previous property damage charge stemming from last November. This bond also is $10,000. Wells to appear in the Associate Division of Grundy County circuit court Tuesday.

Kirksville resident 26-year-old Brent Michael Wilson was arrested by Kirksville Police on a Grundy County warrant accusing him of two counts of non-support of a minor child. Bond is $20,000 cash with Wilson to appear Tuesday in Associate Court. He’s accused of being in arrears by a total of $26,700 during a 12 month period April 2015 through March 2016 and for eight months of the year 2017. On another case, Wilson faces a charge of driving while his license was revoked or suspended in May of 2017. Bond on the traffic charge is $300 dollars. Online information shows he did not appear in court at Trenton August 8th of last year.

Chillicothe resident 43 year old Timothy Joe Ashlock was arrested by Brookfield Police Saturday on a capias warrant alleging probation violation in a Grundy County case from October 2013. The original charge was tampering with a motor vehicle. Probation was suspended until further order of the court. Bond is $15,000 cash with Ashlock to appear in Division One of Circuit Court this Thursday.

Milan resident, 35 year old Donna Pigg, was arrested Friday by the Highway Patrol. She faces Grundy County charges of driving while intoxicated, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility. Each of these is a misdemeanor count. Pigg also is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Court information identified three substances lorazepam, carisoprodol, and tramadol. Bond on the drug charge, plus the misdemeanors, add up to $12,500. An appearance is scheduled Tuesday, in the Associate Division of Grundy County circuit court.

