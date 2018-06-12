Chillicothe man arrested for attempting to bribe juvenile for lewd photos

A Chillicothe resident, 30-year-old Cody Allen Minard, awaits a preliminary hearing next week on a felony charge of attempted sexual exploitation of a juvenile. Minard was arrested Saturday by Chillicothe Police with a warrant issued Sunday.

At an arraignment Monday in Livingston County Associate Circuit Court, bond was set at $15,000 cash with certain conditions. Online court information indicates these include having no contact with a specified individual nor unsupervised contact with any person under the age of 17.

Unable to post bond, Minard was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail in Pattonsburg. The case was continued until June 20th to set the date for a preliminary hearing or to allow the defendant to waive a hearing and have the case move to Division One of the Livingston County Circuit Court.

Authorities have been quoted as saying the case allegedly involves money offered for lewd photos of a minor.

