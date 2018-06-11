Grundy County Board of Equalization meetings set for July 16th

Procedures have been announced for taxpayers in Grundy County who have concerns about property assessments. The Grundy County Commission plans to open the Board of Equalization meetings on Monday, July 16th.

Anyone wanting to meet with the board to discuss assessment letters should first visit with the Grundy County Assessor’s office. The phone number is 359 4040 and use extension 2 or go in person to the assessors’ office on the first floor of the Courthouse in Trenton.

If not satisfied with results of a meeting with the assessors’ office, individuals can contact the county clerk’s office to set a time for a hearing with the board of equalization. That phone is 359-4040 and use extension 4 to reach the county clerk. The office of the county clerk is on the second floor of the Grundy courthouse. It’s also noted paperwork will need to be filed in the county clerk’s office before a meeting can be set.

According to Missouri Statutes, meetings with the board of equalization are to be set by the second Monday in July which is the 9th. The actual meeting with the board would be held on the third Monday of the month which is July 16th.

Like this: Like Loading...