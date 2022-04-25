Fire destroys family home on East 28th Street in Trenton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Trenton family’s home and belongings were lost in a fire on Sunday night.

The fire alarm came in at 5 p.m. when a neighbor noticed smoke at 202 East 28th Street and called 911. The Trenton Fire Department listed the owners as Justin and Holly Jones. No one was at home when the fire broke out.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the house with flames visible at the rear of the structure. The report described heavy smoke and fire damage to the first floor and heavy water damage to the basement. It was also noted the fire originated in the kitchen but the cause was listed as undetermined.

Firefighters deployed two attack lines, one to the front and one to the rear, made a transitional attack by knocking down fire through the front door and a broken window. Entry was made through the front door and there was heavy smoke and fire in the kitchen area. They were able to knock down the fire inside while firefighters worked on the exterior to knock down the fire on the porch.

During a search, a dog and rabbit had perished on the main floor but firefighters were able to rescue a cat from the basement. Another dog escaped with another cat unaccounted for as of Sunday night. Firefighters conducted overhaul operations to completely extinguish the house fire.

Firefighters were at the scene for two hours with assistance provided by Grundy County Rural Fire, Grundy County Ambulance, Trenton Police Department, TMU, and Liberty Gas.

There were no injuries and the Red Cross was contacted to assist the Justin and Holly Jones family.