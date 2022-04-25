Audio: Missouri couple charged in felony death of child

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A couple in St. Louis County is charged with causing the death of their two-year-old son. Marshall Griffin from Missourinet reports:

Sixty-eight-year-old Clarence Perry and 36-year-old Angela Dozier are facing felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death.

The probable cause statement says their two-year-old ingested cocaine and methadone and started to show signs of illness at Noon on April 2nd, but Dozier and Perry didn’t call 911 until after 8:00 p.m.

The child was pronounced dead at the hospital and toxicology results revealed the toddler’s system had amounts of cocaine and methadone that would be lethal to an adult.

(Booking photo of Angela Dozier and Clarence Perry courtesy St. Louis County Prosecutor)