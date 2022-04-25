Audio: State lawmaker has tax credit plan to attract doctors to rural Missouri

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A state lawmaker has a plan to try and recruit primary care physicians to rural Missouri.

State Representative Herman Morse, a Republican from southeast Missouri’s Dexter, is proposing to give them a tax credit against their state tax liability of up to 15-thousand dollars annually for five years. Under the bill, the doctors must practice and live in a county with fewer than 35,000 people. Morse says Department of Health information shows 75% of the state’s primary care physicians work in five counties.

Morse says we have lost a segment of our rural society if we don’t have a doctor in them.

Since the Legislature is only in session for three more weeks, the bill’s likely best chance of passing would be to add it to a similar bill closer nearing the finish line.

