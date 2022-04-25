Hamilton woman crashes on Highway 5 in Sullivan County

Local News April 25, 2022 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
A Hamilton woman was injured when a southbound pickup went off the left side of Highway 5, struck a ditch, then a fence, and came to a stop on its side in Sullivan County on Sunday night.

Twenty-year-old Jessica Smalley received minor injuries and was taken by an ambulance to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital in Milan.

The trooper reported the accident happened three miles north of Milan at 9:20 p.m. when the driver apparently fell asleep.

Smalley was using a seat belt and the pickup received moderate damage.

