Financial gifts allow expansion of kitchen teaching basic skills to students at Trenton High School

In 2016, plans were made to implement a private kitchen for special education students at Trenton High School. The goal was to teach the basic learning skills of cooking, cleaning, laundry, and other daily chores as students transition from high school to home. In addition, the creation of an outlet for students to share their menu and learn to network with others.

In the beginning, School Administration allowed the students to utilize a middle school classroom where they were able to cook and experience the day-to-day necessities of being at home or on their own. In addition to learning these important skills, students are also compensated with wages deposited into a savings account while earning high school credits.

Taught and supervised by Brenda Thorne and Abbye Michael, the students rotate areas of responsibility while experiencing firsthand, the importance of basic skills. Limited classroom space and the necessary equipment and supplies were simply not in the budget.

In 2021, an anonymous gift was presented to Trenton High School, specifically to create a much larger kitchen and so it was constructed within the Special Education classroom at THS. This not only allowed for more space but the addition of new appliances and numerous utensils and supplies. The “Black and Gold Coffee Shop” as it is now known would encourage students to learn to cook but also to interact with others in the sales of food products to the public.

The generous gift in the name of the late William “Bill” Chumbley made it possible to purchase a refrigerator, stove, microwave oven, storage cabinets, kitchen island, and other essential supplies to equip for a productive learning environment.

Chumbley, who passed away in 2019 was a Trenton High School graduate and served in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1959 and the United States Navy from 1964to 1981. He was assigned to numerous stations from Alaska to California, from West Virginia to Florida, and from Maine to Germany. This dedicated veteran of over 20 plus years later returned home and became a member of the Trenton Police Department, retiring as a Lieutenant in 2002. Among his responsibilities included an assignment as the first DARE officer for the Department. Chumbley spent many hours working with students at each of the R-9 schools and recognized first-hand the need for specialized instruction and support for young people.

Staff members at THS were ecstatic with the wonderful donation noting that limited space prohibited the students who could benefit from this program and the ability to prepare themselves for life after high school. Abbye Michael, THS instructor says she is thankful for the opportunities the kitchen has provided for our students in expanding their life and work skills.

Students currently staff the “Black and Gold Coffee Shop” and sell a variety of items ranging from coffees, muffins, smoothies, and burritos to special occasion orders. In addition, the students have served at Professional Development Days, prepared staff meals for Parent/Teacher Conferences, refreshments for High School Drama productions, and many others. The Coffee Shop also meets the needs of the public with previous catering to North Central Missouri College, the Laredo and Pleasant View R-6 Schools, and local organizations and businesses.

Mrs. Thorne says she hopes to be able to accept orders from school staff and students as well as expand their catering to other interested parties. She says not only does this allow for classroom assignments and both the preparation and clean-up but also face-to-face contact with the community and finally, learning the basics of finance, expenses, profits, and savings.

THS student Ellie Meeker said this opportunity has allowed her to get out and meet people and she is already looking forward to doing it again next year.

In the future, school officials hope to be able to add a washer and dryer in the classroom along with other special needs equipment. The Kitchen and Coffee Shop is currently open 3 days a week at the high school and middle school but 3 or 4 days a month out in the community; this too could be increased in the future.

Both the staff of Trenton High School and the participating students are grateful to the gift in the name of Mr. Chumbley for providing the necessities for lifelong learning. This is, indeed, a gift that will “keep on giving.” In closing, THS Principal Kasey Bailey says, “the Kitchen has been a great addition to the curriculum and to the school community. The practical lessons our students learn through the Coffee Shop are priceless. We are grateful to the donors for this generous gift in Bill’s memory.”

Just one more example of giving back and the impact that alums of Trenton High School can make toward the future of today’s students – tomorrow’s leaders.