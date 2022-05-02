Missouri man sentenced to 5 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm after domestic dispute

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

United States District Court Judge Matthew T. Schelp sentenced Marlin Tobius, Jr., to 65 months in federal prison. Tobius previously pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing firearms, which police uncovered while responding to a domestic-violence incident.

According to the plea agreement, on October 21, 2020, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department received a domestic disturbance call from a woman who reported that her boyfriend had pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her. The officers entered the home as Tobius exited the upstairs bathroom, and he was taken into custody. Officers then searched the bathroom and found a loaded 9mm Glock 17 GEN5 handgun with a large-capacity magazine. Additionally, officers recovered a similar 9mm Glock 17 GEN4 handgun, also loaded with a large-capacity magazine, on top of a dresser near the top of the stairs. Tobius was prohibited from possessing a firearm as a previously convicted felon. Tobius also admitted to obstructing justice by repeatedly calling the victim and pressuring them to recant while he was in jail.

This case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.

The case was investigated by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The matter was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Zachary Bluestone.