Two women arrested on drug-related charges; Turkey hunter who fired shotgun at landowners released on bond

Two women from Humphreys have been arrested in Grundy County on drug-related charges.

Bond is $10,000 cash each for 58-year-old Dalecasi Crisp and 54-year-old Michelle Dalton. They are accused of felony possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia which was listed as a smoking pipe. Crisp also has charges for allegedly possessing less than ten grams of marijuana and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid driver’s license.

A Grundy County Sheriff’s deputy made the arrests on Saturday. Both women are scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on May 10th.

The Jamesport man accused of shooting at another person has been released on bond from the Grundy County Detention Center.

Twenty-two-year-old Allen Detweiler, whose address is listed as 653 65th Street has been charged with a felony unlawful use of a weapon by allegedly firing one round from a shotgun at two hunters who were pursuing him and his brother Saturday.

Authorities said the incident occurred after Detweiler shot and killed a turkey on an adjoining property. Court information identifies the location in southwest Grundy county as at Southwest 50th Street and Southwest 80th Avenue.

The poaching investigation was conducted by Corporal Caleb Pryor and his Missouri Conservation Department canine partner Waylon. The filing says Detweiler took a shot at two other turkey hunters described as chasing him and his brother as they fled from the scene. The prosecutor’s office listed them as Zachary Ferguson and Luke Pope.

Detweiler is to appear on May 10th in Grundy County Associate Division of Circuit Court.