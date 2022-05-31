Eleven die in traffic crashes on Missouri roads over 2022 Memorial Day weekend

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Eleven people died in traffic crashes over the 2022 Memorial Day weekend counting period of 6 p.m., Friday, May 27, through 11:59 p.m., Monday, May 30, 2022.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers investigated the following over the 2022 Memorial Day holiday weekend:

Traffic Statistics

Crashes — 304

Injuries — 115

Fatalities — 9

DWI — 121

Drug Arrests — 79

The Aurora/Marionville Police Department and the Florissant Police Department each investigated one traffic fatality, bringing the total traffic fatalities to 11 for the 2022 holiday weekend.

Boating Statistics

Crashes — 19

Injuries — 13

Fatalities — 0

Drowning — 1

BWI — 6

Drug Arrests — 0

During the 2021 counting period, the Patrol investigated 258 traffic crashes, which included 84 injuries and four of the 10 fatalities. Also, over the 2021 Memorial Day holiday: Marine operations troopers investigated 12 boating crashes, which included one fatality and three injuries. Troopers made 57 driving while intoxicated arrests and eight boating while intoxicated arrests. One person drowned over the 2021 Memorial Day holiday.

One person drowned Sunday, May 29, 2022. Matthew D. Frazier, 40, of Neosho, MO, drowned after he entered the Elk River to retrieve a boat paddle and was swept downstream. Overcome by exhaustion, Frazier drowned. The drowning occurred in McDonald County on the Elk River one-half mile south of Ginger Blue. McDonald County Assistant Coroner Johnathan Fletcher pronounced Frazier deceased. Frazier was not wearing a life jacket.

Troopers investigated nine of the 11 traffic crash fatalities. Four fatalities occurred in the Troop C, Weldon Spring, MO, area; two fatalities occurred in the Troop D, Springfield, MO, area; and one fatality occurred in each of the Troop A, Lee’s Summit, MO, Troop E, Poplar Bluff, MO, and Troop I, Rolla, MO, areas. The Aurora/Marionville and Florissant police departments each investigated one traffic fatality.

There were no traffic fatalities within the counting period on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Three people died in traffic crashes on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Terry M. Hirschy, 63, of Collins, MO, died when the motorcycle he was operating turned into the path of another vehicle while attempting to cross the highway. The crash occurred in St. Clair County on Missouri Highway 13 north of Collins, MO. Hirschy was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Assistant Coroner Michael Watson pronounced Hirschy dead at the scene of the crash. The other vehicle’s driver was not injured.

Mary M. Gladbach, 28, of Shawnee, KS, died when a vehicle crossed the center of the roadway, sideswiped another vehicle, then crashed head-on into the vehicle transporting Gladbach. The crash occurred in Laclede County on Missouri Highway 32 east of Lebanon, MO. The driver of the vehicle transporting Gladbach sustained serious injuries; both he and Gladbach were wearing seat belts. It is unknown whether or not the driver of the vehicle that crossed the center of the roadway was wearing a seat belt. He sustained serious injuries. The driver of the third vehicle involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Micah A. Shurtleff, 45, of Villa Ridge, MO, died when another vehicle failed to maintain its lane and crossed the center of the roadway. The front left corner of the vehicle struck the front left of Shurtleff’s vehicle. The crash occurred in Franklin County on St. Mary’s Road south of Brinkman Road. Dr. Eric Cleaton, Mercy Hospital Washington, pronounced Shurtleff dead at the hospital. Shurtleff, the passenger in Shurtleff’s vehicle, and the other driver were all wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The others sustained minor injuries in the crash. Franklin County Sheriff’s Department deputies also responded to the scene.

Five people died in traffic crashes on Sunday, May 29, 2022. Joshua J. Tripp, 26, of Park Hills, MO, died when the motorcycle he was operating traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a road sign. The crash occurred in St. Francois County on Missouri Route O west of Hillsboro Road. Tripp was not wearing a helmet and was ejected. Deputy Coroner Greg Armstrong pronounced Tripp dead at the scene of the crash. St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department deputies also responded to the scene.

Bruce A. Dunlop, 72, of St. Louis, MO, died when the motorcycle he was operating failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway, and overturned. The crash occurred in Ste. Genevieve County on Missouri Route O north of Missouri Highway 32. Dunlop was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Ste. Genevieve County EMS pronounced Dunlop dead at the scene of the crash.

Corey A. McCoy, 35, of Farmington, MO, died when the motorcycle he was operating traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. The crash occurred in Iron County on Missouri Highway N northwest of Ironton, MO. McCoy was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Trinity A. Roberts, 46, of Kansas City, MO, died when the vehicle she was operating traveled off the roadway in a roundabout intersection and overturned. The crash occurred in Lafayette County where Missouri Highway 131 intersects with Missouri Highway 24. Roberts was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Lafayette County Deputy Coroner T. Fyffe pronounced Roberts dead at the scene of the crash. Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department deputies also responded to the scene.

The Florissant Police Department investigated a fatality traffic crash. No further information is available at this time.

Three people died on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022. William M. Dickey, 38, of Bolivar, MO, died when the vehicle he was operating crossed the center of the roadway, began to skid, traveled off the left side of the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned. The crash occurred in Polk County on Missouri Highway 32 west of Bolivar, MO. Dickey was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Dr. Nathan Walters pronounced Dickey dead at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, MO.

Jarrett B. Sarver, 22, of O’Fallon, IL, died after he stopped in traffic due to congestion, a second motorcycle struck his motorcycle, and Sarver was ejected and struck by a third motorcycle. The crash occurred in Washington County on Missouri Highway 21 at Purcell Drive. Dr. Bockting pronounced Sarver dead at Mercy Hospital South. All three motorcycle operators were wearing helmets at the time of the crash. The second motorcycle operator sustained minor injuries; the third motorcycle operator was not injured.

The Aurora-Marionville Police Department investigated a fatality traffic crash. No further details are available at this time.