Two arrested in Grundy County on drug allegations

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two individuals have been arrested in Grundy County after they allegedly possessed methamphetamine at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 44-year-old Tomas Nieves of Saint Joseph was arrested May 27th and 43-year-old Stephanie Ann Critten of Trenton was arrested May 28th. Both have been charged with felonies of delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county or private jail or correctional center except with prescription, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only for each, and they are scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on June 14th.

Other than allegedly possessing methamphetamine, court documents accuse Nieves of possessing digital scales with a crystal-like residue and Critten of possessing a glass smoking pipe.

Nieves was also arrested for alleged failure to appear in Platte County Circuit Court on an original charge of felony possession of a controlled substance. His bond on that is $5,000 cash or corporate surety.

(Booking photo courtesy Grundy County Law Enforcement Center)